Power restored, river level dropping as Burlington recovers from floods

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- Authorities say flood waters that took over parts of Wisconsin are now receding, allowing most streets to reopen and power to be restored at homes throughout the affected area.



Wisconsin Emergency Management released a statement Saturday evening with updated conditions in Burlington, which was hit hard by flooding when the Fox River rose to record levels Thursday morning. The governor declared a state of emergency after touring the city earlier this week. The curfew has now been lifted.



Officials say the Fox River is dropping about six inches every day since it crested. It should be in minor flood stage by Monday and experts do not expect additional rains Saturday night to have an impact.



85 Wisconsin National Guard troops have now been sent home after responding to manage traffic control checkpoints and to go door-to-door checking on people to make sure they're safe.



The American Red Cross shelter is still open Saturday night, but power has been restored to everyone in Burlington, according to officials. People can get free well water test kits on Monday and the Central Racine County Health Department is offering free clean up kits. Burlington will do special curbside pickup services for people who are throwing away flood-damaged items.



Authorities in Kenosha and Walworth counties will begin damage assessments Monday. Call 211 to report any damage that hasn't been reported yet.