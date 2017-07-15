MDA Freedom Ride downsizes with new Madison starting location

MADISON (WKOW) -- A long-time motorcycle ride to support people with muscular dystrophy is seeing some changes this year, including a new starting location.



The MDA Freedom Ride took off Saturday morning from Harley Davidson of Madison. For more than 30 years, it was held at the Sauk City dealership, but that location closed down last fall. This year, the event is smaller and riders saw some changes. The dealership's owner says it's an effort to be a better partner in the community.



The ride raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and has brought in thousands of riders and hundreds of thousands of dollars for the organization over the years.

"Our slogan is we ride for those who can't, but someday will, with your help, and after 32 years, this event has brought in people from all over the state of Wisconsin," says the dealership's owner, Virgil W Schulenburg.



This year's event offered two route options, including a three-hour ride and a six-hour ride that took bikers 140 miles from Madison to New Glarus, Argyle and Blanchardville.