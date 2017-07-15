Golf fundraiser honors 2 local men who died of cancer

WINDSOR (WKOW) -- People are playing golf Saturday in honor of two men who died of cancer and to help others who need end of life care.



The Neumy Golf Outing at Lake Windsor Golf Club, raises money for Agrace HospiceCare in Madison. That's where Randi Neumeyer was cared for before he passed away of melanoma cancer in 2002. The event is now in memory of him and his friend Paul Petersen, who died of lung cancer in 2004.



Diane Neumeyer, Randi's widow, says the hard work to put on the event is all worth it.



"Every year we feel a little stressed, tired over it, but at the end of it every one has so much fun, says this is such a great event, so we'll be back again next year, we'll be back," Neumeyer tells 27 News.



This is the 16th year of the outing. Click here for more information on the event.