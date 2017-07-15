Perez, Shaw homer, All-Star Knebel closes shop, Brewers top Phil - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Perez, Shaw homer, All-Star Knebel closes shop, Brewers top Phillies 3-2

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Travis Shaw hit his 20th home run of the season leading off the bottom of the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Saturday night.
   Shaw hit the center-field scoreboard when he crushed a 1-1 pitch right down the middle from Joaquin Benoit (1-4). The victory put the Brewers (52-41) a season-high 11 games over .500.
   Jacob Barnes (2-1) picked up the win when got out of jam in the top of the eighth thanks to a slick double play after walking two batters.
   Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 16th save in 20 chances. He struck out Tommy Joseph for his 45th consecutive appearance with a strikeout to start the season, a major league record. Odubel Herrera squeezed a double down the third-base line with two outs, but Cameron Rupp went down swinging to end the game.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Wisconsin diving reaching new heights as a program

    Wisconsin diving reaching new heights as a program

    When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program.  But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.  

    More >>

    When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program.  But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.  

    More >>

  • 3 more on defense, 2 OL from Wisconsin make watch lists

    3 more on defense, 2 OL from Wisconsin make watch lists

    Three seniors on defense and two junior offensive linemen at Wisconsin have made the latest round of college football preseason watch lists.    Linebacker Jack Cichy, lineman Conor Sheehy and cornerback D'Cota Dixon were among 103 players who made the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented to the national defensive player of the year.    On offense, center Michael Deiter and tackle Beau Benzschawel were among the 81 players on the Outland Trophy watch...More >>
    Three seniors on defense and two junior offensive linemen at Wisconsin have made the latest round of college football preseason watch lists.    Linebacker Jack Cichy, lineman Conor Sheehy and cornerback D'Cota Dixon were among 103 players who made the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented to the national defensive player of the year.    On offense, center Michael Deiter and tackle Beau Benzschawel were among the 81 players on the Outland Trophy watch...More >>

  • Badgers on the Water

    Badgers on the Water

    The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts. 

    More >>

    The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.