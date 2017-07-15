Local fundraiser supports families of Didion explosion

CAMBRIA (WKOW) --- More than a month after a plant explosion rocked Cambria, the small community is still showing up to help people who were impacted.

On Saturday, more than 250 people gathered for a fundraiser dinner and auction at the Cambria-Friesland School.

The event was a benefit for the families of the 16 employees working the night of the deadly explosion. It also supports the first responders who were on site that night.

A meatloaf and mashed potato dinner was provided by Pick and Save. The Cambria Kiwanis Club also hosted live and silent auctions.

The outpouring of support from people from across the state has been overwhelming for people in the community, like District Administrator Tim Raymond.

“I was fortunate enough to help reach out to folks in the communities surrounding us. And all you had to say was, 'We're having a benefit, dinner auction for the Didion families effected by the explosion.' And before you could finish the sentence, people said, 'What do you need from me?'" Raymond said.

The Kattywampus Quilt Guild made 16 prayer quilts. Attendees were invited to say a prayer and help tie the finishing knots. Each family of those employees working the night of the incident will be presented with a handmade quilt.

“A quilt engulfs us, it brings us comfort. And this is taking that idea and flipping it a little bit. That in our purchase, we're actually providing comfort to others, while at the same time receiving the gratitude back every time we wrap that quilt around us or our loved one,” Raymond said.

Organizers hope to raise $10,000 at the event. All the proceeds go towards the Old Mill Foundation Didion Benefit Fund.

Five people died and others were hurt in the explosion on May 31st. Crews started tearing down the mill building earlier this week.