Mount Horeb's 46th annual Art Fair is "Troll-tally" good time for the whole family

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- Thousands gathered Saturday in Mount Horeb for the 46th annual Mount Horeb Art Fair along the village's historic Trollway.

The fair, organized by the chamber of commerce, shows off all kinds of artwork from more than 150 artists.

The fair also celebrates Mount Horeb's claim to fame, the troll.

"We have troll painting, it's a fun event, mostly for kids, but even adults love it. You get a little ceramic troll you can paint, and the new thing this year is that you can glitter it! You can make it all glittery," says Melissa Theisen, one of the Art Fair's Organizers.

The art fair runs through Sunday July 16th from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm.