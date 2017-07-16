Southside Soccer Tournament aims to connect kids and their neigh - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Southside Soccer Tournament aims to connect kids and their neighborhood cops

MADISON (WKOW) -- A special soccer tournament in Madison Saturday aimed to help connect kids in the Hispanic community with police officers.

Nearly 70 children came out to play soccer with the Madison Police Officers who nearby neighborhoods.

Police who helped put on the event say it's about developing trust in the community, where people have struggled to connect with officers in the past. 

"The biggest thing is just having them interact with law enforcement, and seeing us as human. That way they can interact with us, and come to us with real life issues that come up," say Officer Mike Alvarez. 

This is the third year for the soccer tournament, and organizers say it will be back again next year.

