Landscaper robbed by 17-year-old gunman in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) - Fitchburg Police are investigating an incident from Saturday night in which a person doing landscape work was robbed at gunpoint.

A news release Sunday says the worker told police a young man approached him in the driveway of a residence in the 5500 block of Longford Terrace, showed him a gun and demanded money.

The gunman, who is described as being 17 or 18 years old, forced the victim to the backyard of the home then took off. Police searched the neighborhood with a K-9 unit, but didn't find him.

Fitchburg Police describe the suspect as a black male, about 5'7" tall. He wearing all black and covered his face with a black scarf.

The investigation is ongoing, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.