UW warns anti-abortion bill could worsen OB-GYN shortage

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin-Madison officials say a Republican bill to block resident physicians from being trained to perform abortions would lead to fewer OB-GYNs in the state.

Currently, UW medical faculty train residents in the OB-GYN program in abortions at Madison's Planned Parenthood clinic since abortions can't be performed legally at UW facilities. Rep. Andre Jacque's bill would block UW physicians from offering such training anywhere other than a hospital.

UW health officials say they must offer abortion training to keep their accreditation.

UW Health CEO Alan Kaplan said in a letter to lawmakers that losing that accreditation would send would-be OB-GYN residents to other states, worsening a shortage of the specialists in Wisconsin.