Look up! Northern lights may be visible tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - If you look up at the sky tonight you might have a pretty good chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights. Officials at the Space Weather Prediction Center say the geomagnetic storm could be visible for much of the northern U.S., including right here in Wisconsin.

The Northern Lights occur when electrically charged particles collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere, creating a spectacular show.

According to the National Weather Service, they say the best time for viewing is between 10 pm and 1 am and we are expected to have clear skies, allowing for the best shot at seeing them.



Make sure to get away from light pollution and go to rural areas with a wide-open horizon. Tips for photographers: use a tripod, have your camera on a long exposure setting, remove all filters and set your focus to 'infinity.'



If you get a shot, send it to us at connect@wkow.com and we might use it in our newscast.