Lafayette Co. truck / Amish buggy crash sends young family to area hospitals

DARLINGTON (WKOW) – The Lafayette County Sheriff 's office says an Amish family of seven is being treated at area hospitals after they were thrown from their buggy when a pickup truck hit them Sunday afternoon.

A news release states it happened a little after 2:00 p.m. in the 3000 block of STH 81 in Darlington.

Investigators say the Amish buggy was driven by Elam Stoltzfus, 36, of rural Argyle, WI. He and his 34-year-old wife, Susie, and their five small children were traveling eastbound when they were struck from behind. Everyone inside was ejected when the horse and buggy were pushed into a ditch on the south side of the road.

Officials say the pickup truck that hit them was driven by Richard E. Larson, 79, of rural South Wayne, Wisconsin.

All seven members of the Stoltzfus Family were transported to a local hospital with injuries ranging from very severe to very minor. Two patients were later flown to UW Hospital in Madison. The driver of the pickup truck was checked out at the scene and emergency officials say he wasn't hurt.

Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill says several emergency agencies responded to the accident, as well as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Center Hill Veterinary Service and what he calls “several very helpful citizens.”

He adds that the crash remains under further investigation.