Williams' grand slam the difference maker, Phillies top Brewers 5-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Rookie Nick Williams hit his first career grand slam before the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen escaped two late-game jams for a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Williams hit the first pitch from lefty reliever Tyler Webb in the sixth just over the wall in center to give the Phillies a three-run lead.

The left-handed outfielder capitalized after the Phillies opened the sixth with three straight singles off Rob Scahill (1-3).

Four relievers combined to shut out the Brewers' potent lineup over the final four innings, getting out of jams in the eighth and ninth when the Brewers put the tying run at the plate.

Closer Hector Neris opened the ninth by allowing two singles before retiring the next three hitters for his eighth save, capped by slugger Eric Thames' game-ending popout.