Williams' grand slam the difference maker, Phillies top Brewers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Williams' grand slam the difference maker, Phillies top Brewers 5-2

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Rookie Nick Williams hit his first career grand slam before the Philadelphia Phillies' bullpen escaped two late-game jams for a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
   Williams hit the first pitch from lefty reliever Tyler Webb in the sixth just over the wall in center to give the Phillies a three-run lead.
   The left-handed outfielder capitalized after the Phillies opened the sixth with three straight singles off Rob Scahill (1-3).
   Four relievers combined to shut out the Brewers' potent lineup over the final four innings, getting out of jams in the eighth and ninth when the Brewers put the tying run at the plate.
   Closer Hector Neris opened the ninth by allowing two singles before retiring the next three hitters for his eighth save, capped by slugger Eric Thames' game-ending popout.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Wisconsin diving reaching new heights as a program

    Wisconsin diving reaching new heights as a program

    When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program.  But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.  

    More >>

    When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program.  But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.  

    More >>

  • 3 more on defense, 2 OL from Wisconsin make watch lists

    3 more on defense, 2 OL from Wisconsin make watch lists

    Three seniors on defense and two junior offensive linemen at Wisconsin have made the latest round of college football preseason watch lists.    Linebacker Jack Cichy, lineman Conor Sheehy and cornerback D'Cota Dixon were among 103 players who made the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented to the national defensive player of the year.    On offense, center Michael Deiter and tackle Beau Benzschawel were among the 81 players on the Outland Trophy watch...More >>
    Three seniors on defense and two junior offensive linemen at Wisconsin have made the latest round of college football preseason watch lists.    Linebacker Jack Cichy, lineman Conor Sheehy and cornerback D'Cota Dixon were among 103 players who made the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented to the national defensive player of the year.    On offense, center Michael Deiter and tackle Beau Benzschawel were among the 81 players on the Outland Trophy watch...More >>

  • Badgers on the Water

    Badgers on the Water

    The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts. 

    More >>

    The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.