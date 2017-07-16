Ship hits docks in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- A ship hit the docks in Green Bay Sunday afternoon, causing several boats to overturn in the water.



Green Bay police and U.S. Coast Guard responded to the area of the Ray Nitschke Bridge on Main Street in Green Bay Sunday afternoon. The bridge was closed after the incident but has since reopened.

Witnesses tell our Green Bay sister station WBAY-TV what they saw.



"This big boat was coming and they had a drawbridge open. They came by and started to slip towards the city deck docks and we were kind of like, you know, it's getting awful close. Next thing you know, it's getting really close and went by my boat by about a foot," says Eric Moberg who saw the ship hit another boat that is now destroyed.



Witnesses say the ship is the Kaye E. Barker, a bulk carrier, that hit the docks. Police say the driver of the ship is being questioned.