Neighbors shaken after home explosion in Montello

MONTELLO (WKOW) -- Neighbors are shaken up after a home exploded Sunday morning in Montello.

Two residents were inside a home on the 1700 block of White Lake Court when their home exploded around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. They were sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"[Explosion] rocked the whole house," said Eileen Niven, who lives across the street from where it happened. "As soon as we looked out the window, no flames, but there was smoke."

She says neighbors rushed to help the couple inside the home escape from the debris.

"One of the neighbors brought a couple chairs over so that the people could at least sit down," said Niven, who noticed they were visibly hurt. "They were cut...scratched."

Patti Ruettiger heard the explosion a mile away.

"[My home] shook a little bit, it was loud, it was very loud, I told my husband, either a bomb was dropped or some type of explosion," said Ruettiger, who thought it was a firework at first. "You hear booms all the time, especially now around the 4th of July, so it didn't surprise me but it was a really loud boom."

Niven says the couple who were injured in the home explosion are from Illinois and had just moved into the home in June.

"Right now, I've said numerous prayers that my new neighbors are going to be ok," Niven said.

