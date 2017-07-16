Verona teenager dies in ATV, car crash

PRIMROSE (WKOW) -- A Verona teenager driving an ATV has died after a crash with another vehicle on Sunday.



According to Dane County sheriff's officials, the ATV and car were both headed the same direction on Highway A in the town of Primrose, when they crashed around 11:30 a.m. The 17-year-old driver of the car and a passenger were not hurt. The 17-year-old boy driving the ATV was not wearing a helmet and authorities could not revive him at the crash scene.



Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash, but they do not believe alcohol or drug use was involved. Highway A was closed near O'Connor Road for hours, but reopened around 4 p.m.