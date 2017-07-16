Ride the Drive takes over John Nolen Drive Sunday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ride the Drive takes over John Nolen Drive Sunday

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- John Nolen Drive in Madison was packed Sunday -- but not with vehicle traffic.

The city's annual Ride the Drive event kicked off Sunday morning, shutting down the roads so bikers could ride along the stretch between the parks. 

The event aims to celebrate healthy lifestyles and is pretty popular, even on rainy days.

"We've seen as many as 20-thousand down to as few as 10-thousand on a rainy one," says Madison Parks Department spokesperson Anne Shea.

Each of the parks had different activities for families to choose from, which was new this year. The event also had plenty of food, and music.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.