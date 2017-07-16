Ride the Drive takes over John Nolen Drive Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- John Nolen Drive in Madison was packed Sunday -- but not with vehicle traffic.

The city's annual Ride the Drive event kicked off Sunday morning, shutting down the roads so bikers could ride along the stretch between the parks.

The event aims to celebrate healthy lifestyles and is pretty popular, even on rainy days.

"We've seen as many as 20-thousand down to as few as 10-thousand on a rainy one," says Madison Parks Department spokesperson Anne Shea.

Each of the parks had different activities for families to choose from, which was new this year. The event also had plenty of food, and music.