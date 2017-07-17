Clean Lakes Alliance presents the Loop the Lake Bike Ride around Lake Monona

MADISON (WKOW) -- Loop the Lake is Clean Lakes Alliance’s annual bike ride around Lake Monona that highlights our community’s lakes and lakeshore bike paths.

On Tuesday, Adam Sodersten with Clean Lakes Alliance stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

In 2015, more than 500 riders participated in their biggest and most visible ride yet. Event proceeds support the organizations ongoing lake improvement and protection efforts.

Participants will ride along the scenic lake loop route through Madison and Monona. Riders will travel 12 miles clockwise around Lake Monona, starting and ending at Olbrich Park. Participants can stop for complimentary checkpoints along the route, including water and beverages, ice cream treats for the kids and other surprises.

Click here for more information.