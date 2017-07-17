Waunakee man arrested for OWI - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Waunakee man arrested for OWI

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 20-year-old male driver was arrested shortly before 11:00 Saturday morning for intoxicated hit and run.

Madison police say Henry Irwin, of Waunakee, struggled with officers following a crash near N. First and E. Johnson Streets. A witness states Irwin drove his car into another, hopped a curb and knocked down a stop sign. He then go out of his vehicle and took off running.

Residents in the area pointed police in the right direction and Irwin was taken into custody.

