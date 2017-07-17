Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Gronik featured on Capit - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Gronik featured on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik discussed his run for Governor of Wisconsin on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.

Gronik, a Democrat who officially announced his candidacy last week, talked about his ideas for the state's economy, health care and schools.

The show also featured an interview with Lee Welhouse, instrument technician at the UW-Madison Antarctic Meteorological Research Center.

Welhouse discussed the 2,400 square mile iceberg that broke off the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica last week, and what it tells us about climate change and sea level rise going forward.

This edition of Capital City Sunday aired on July 16.

