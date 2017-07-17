UPDATE: Fire official says no one hurt in Brodhead explosion

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Brodhead Fire District Administrative Assistant Heather Oborne tells 27 News no one is hurt after a reported explosion in Brodhead Monday morning.

She says the department responded around 11:30 a.m. to Farm-City Elevator, Inc. along County Highway T.

Fire crews were at the business for hours, though no smoke could be seen when our news crew arrived.

Oborne tell us the elevators there hold corn.

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- The Brodhead Fire Department says it is responding, along with emergency medics, to the 1400 block of County Highway T in Brodhead for a possible explosion. The department says they've also asked Monroe firefighters to help.

A person at a business nearby says they heard what they think was an explosion.

