Milwaukee police: Man with three gunshots to face taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- WISN is reporting a 64-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with three gunshot wounds to his face.

Police say they were called to the 6800 block of North 76th street shortly before noon, Monday, for a call of shots fired. The victim is believed to have been shot by someone in a passing vehicle.

A childcare center is located nearby.

No further information has been released.

