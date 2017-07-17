Hunter Collins of Portage shoots for second world juniors title

Hunter Collins from Portage plays basketball, soccer and runs track and field, but his niche is in disc golf. At 13-years-old, Collins has already won a juniors world title and is shooting for a second consecutive this week in Iowa.

After competing and qualifying in the Professional Disc Golf Association Amateur and Junior World Championships four straight years, Collins has plenty of experience. He's been playing disc golf most of his life.

"My grand parents when I was four years old they bought some dics, and said 'hey let's go try this.' Ever since I was hooked on." Said Collins.

After winning a title last year, Collins will be competing in the Junior Boys 15 and under age group this year.

"When we put him in tournaments and he kept getting better and better it was exciting to see his growth, and the rapid growth." Said Hunter's mother Brenda Collins.

Hunter's goal this year in Iowa is to place in the 75th percentile and reach the podium for the second straight time.