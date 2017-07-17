$1 million bail for each defendant charged in Culver's crimes - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

$1 million bail for each defendant charged in Culver's crimes

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County court commissioner set bail at $1 million for each of two defendants in connection with the death of a 56-year old contractor, as a Madison Culver's restaurant was robbed at gunpoint last month.

Court records also show when victim Christ Knuebeuhl of Twin Lakes suffered an apparent heart attack after opening a safe for the robbers, suspected thief Xavier Fleming urged his accomplice, Nicholas Ivy, to abandon their efforts and leave, but Ivy refused.

Among the charges against Fleming and Ivy is felony murder.

Fleming and Ivy are also charged with the armed robberies of Oakcrest Tavern, a South Park Street Subway, and Taco John's in Monona.

