UPDATE: Firefighters allowing gas to dissipate after leak at Sellery Hall

UPDATE (WKOW) -- As of 4:23 p.m., Johnson and Dayton Streets are reopening. Firefighters continue to ventilate Sellery Hall. The Madison Fire Department says the hall should be safe to reoccupy soon.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- As of 4:05 p.m., the Madison Fire Department says roads remain closed as they wait for gas levels to naturally dissipate to non-explosive levels.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a gas leak at Sellery Hall on the UW-Madison campus.

The Madison Fire Department says W. Johnson Street is closed at Brooks Street, and northbound traffic along Park Street is being diverted at W. Dayton Street.

Firefighters are working with Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) to isolate and close off the leak. MGE is telling people to sty at least 300 feet away from Sellery Hall.

UW-Madison police say Gordon Commons is being evacuated as a precaution.

