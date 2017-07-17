Bucks rookie's shorter shorts generate social media talk

NBA Summer League play shows Milwaukee Bucks rookie D.J. Wilson has skills for the modern league, but his uniform shorts are a bit of a throwback to an earlier era and are getting some social media attention.

The 17th overall pick in the NBA draft is averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in the Bucks' five games. But, it's his shorter shorts that have been panned and praised on social media.

Wilson says the mid-thigh shorts are "Cali swag" that his teammates in Ann Arbor, Michigan accepted. Wilson was a standout player in Sacramento, California before heading to the University of Michigan.