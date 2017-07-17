Brewers head out for 10-game road trip - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Brewers head out for 10-game road trip

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

The Milwaukee Brewers open a four-game series at Pittsburgh with lefthander Brent Suter on the mound for the opener.
   Right-hander Chad Kuhl pitches for Pittsburgh Monday night. The Brewers' loss Sunday at Miller Park is only the third time in 14 games for the first-place club. Philadelphia avoided a sweep with a 5-2 win.
   The Brewers are on the road for the next 10 games -- to Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Washington.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers to implement new bag policy for football games

    Badgers to implement new bag policy for football games

    Badgers footballBadgers football

    In the interest of security, the University of Wisconsin has announced a new bag policy for fans attending home football games this upcoming season at Camp Randall Stadium.  Fans will be limited on the number and type of bags they will be allowed to bring into the stadium. 

    More >>

    In the interest of security, the University of Wisconsin has announced a new bag policy for fans attending home football games this upcoming season at Camp Randall Stadium.  Fans will be limited on the number and type of bags they will be allowed to bring into the stadium. 

    More >>

  • Wisconsin diving reaching new heights as a program

    Wisconsin diving reaching new heights as a program

    When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program.  But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.  

    More >>

    When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program.  But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.  

    More >>

  • 3 more on defense, 2 OL from Wisconsin make watch lists

    3 more on defense, 2 OL from Wisconsin make watch lists

    Three seniors on defense and two junior offensive linemen at Wisconsin have made the latest round of college football preseason watch lists.    Linebacker Jack Cichy, lineman Conor Sheehy and cornerback D'Cota Dixon were among 103 players who made the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented to the national defensive player of the year.    On offense, center Michael Deiter and tackle Beau Benzschawel were among the 81 players on the Outland Trophy watch...More >>
    Three seniors on defense and two junior offensive linemen at Wisconsin have made the latest round of college football preseason watch lists.    Linebacker Jack Cichy, lineman Conor Sheehy and cornerback D'Cota Dixon were among 103 players who made the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented to the national defensive player of the year.    On offense, center Michael Deiter and tackle Beau Benzschawel were among the 81 players on the Outland Trophy watch...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.