Badgers to implement new bag policy for football games

In the interest of security, the University of Wisconsin has announced a new bag policy for fans attending home football games this upcoming season at Camp Randall Stadium.

Fans will be limited on the number and type of bags they will be allowed to bring into the stadium. Each ticket holder is allowed one small clutch purse (6.5" x 4.5") and one clear bag, either a one-gallon clear Ziploc®-style storage bag or a 12" X 6" X 12" clear tote bag. Diaper bags will also be permitted after a security inspection. Exceptions will also be made for medical items that can't be transported in a clear bag. Although, fans are encouraged to carry all child-related or medical-related items in a clear bag, whenever possible.

"The University of Wisconsin wants to help ensure a safe and secure environment for fans," said UW Senior Associate Athletic Director for Capital Projects and Operations Jason King said in a statement. "We believe that the clear bag policy is an important step towards enhancing public safety while also improving efficiency at our stadium entrances. We frequently review our policies against industry standards for stadium safety. Clear bags are among best practices endorsed by security experts including the Department of Homeland Security. This measure will also expedite the security screening process for all fans."

Wisconsin is the ninth school in the Big Ten to implement a clear bag policy. More information on the policy and a list of permissible items can be found at UWBadgers.com/FanPolicies.