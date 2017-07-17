Badgers to implement new bag policy for football games

In the interest of security, the University of Wisconsin has announced a new bag policy for fans attending home football games this upcoming season at Camp Randall Stadium. Fans will be limited on the number and type of bags they will be allowed to bring into the stadium.More >>
Hunter Collins from Portage plays basketball, soccer and runs track and field, but his niche is in disc golf. At 13-years-old, Collins has already won a juniors world title and is shooting for a second consecutive this week in Iowa.More >>
Williams hit the first pitch from lefty reliever Tyler Webb in the sixth just over the wall in center to give the Phillies a three-run lead.More >>
The victory put the Brewers (52-41) a season-high 11 games over .500.More >>
Once a month, the Madison International Speedway hosts their Thursday Night Street Drag Races. From teenagers to old-timers, anyone can compete.More >>
Hundreds of BMX riders of all ages from Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota hit the track of Madtown BMX in DeForest for a state qualifying race leading up to the state championship in Oshkosh later this year.More >>
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will soon be saying farewell to one of it's longtime leaders. Associate Director Deb Hauser has announced she will be retiring following the 2017-18 school year.More >>
When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program. But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.More >>
The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts.More >>
Brian Gertler lives in an apartment with his wife and 1-year-old dog Dudley inside a freshman dorm at Greenville University, about 50 miles east of St. Louis. WGN-TV reports that Gertler found that Dudley's excited barking when they played together was waking up students at night.More >>
Fast-moving wildfires in British Columbia have forced nearly 40,000 residents to leave their homes and residents are flooding into crowded evacuation centers amid a provincial state of emergency.More >>
As Gov. Scott Walker and top state economic development officials continue to work on convincing Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou to choose Wisconsin as the location for a U.S. manufacturing facility employing up to 10,000 people, local economic development officials are thinking about the supply chain for that new plant.More >>
Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik discussed his run for Governor of Wisconsin on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
Six of the Marines and the sailor were from an elite Marine Raider battalion at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.More >>
The 15 Marines and a Navy sailor killed in a military plane crash earlier this week in Mississippi came from around the country.More >>
With a billion dollars to make up in transportation, the message from Secretary Dave Ross was clear: Finish what we have started first.More >>
The latest Democratic candidate to announce a run for Governor won't rule out anything when it comes to restoring collective bargaining rights for public sector workers - even going back to having the state cover all costs for employee benefits.More >>
One of the largest icebergs in history is floating out to sea after breaking off from an ice shelf in Antarctica. The images are dramatic, but is the impact?More >>
A report shows police investigated allegations state Rep. Dale Kooyenga stole a 80-year-old man's anti-Republican sign from the state Capitol this spring. Kooyenga's office released a Capitol Police report on Friday that documents the man's complaint that someone stole his sign in May.More >>
An EF0 tornado touched down on Dave Eron's farmland Wednesday night.More >>
