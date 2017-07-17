Potential Foxconn supply chain could mean good things for local businesses

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Gov. Scott Walker and top state economic development officials continue to work on convincing Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou to choose Wisconsin as the location for a U.S. manufacturing facility employing up to 10,000 people, local economic development officials are thinking about the supply chain for that new plant.

Madison Region Economic Partnership President Paul Jadin believes the eight-county region his group represents stands to benefit from a Foxconn plant, even if it is based in southeastern Wisconsin.

Foxconn is a Taiwanese company that produces iPhones for Apple - primarily in China - and other electronics for companies like Dell and Toshiba.

Chairman Gou has already looked at and ruled out several potential parcels of land where a Wisconsin plant could be built, including one in Dane County.



But the state is still one of at least four thought to be in the running for that factory.

Jadin told 27 News that if it's built anywhere in Wisconsin, Foxconn will need things like electronic components, precision tools and glass for its production line.

"This area, along with several other parts of Wisconsin are very strong in precision manufacturing - medical devices for instance," said Jadin. "That capacity is something that would serve us well in any kind of supply chain for iPhone assembly or televisions, computer monitors, those sorts of things."

Terry Gou told investors in June that he would make a decision on where to put a U.S. factory by the end of July.

Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania are three other states thought to be in the running to land the Foxconn plant.