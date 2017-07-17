No one hurt in Rock County Grain Mill explosion

BRODHEAD (WKOW) --- An explosion at a Rock County grain mill shook the small village of Brodhead Monday morning.



No one was injured.



It happened around 11:15 a.m. at Farm-City Elevator on S. County Road T.



According to Brodhead Fire District Administrator Heather Oborne, investigators don't know where in the business the explosion happened or if it was inside one of the grain storage bins.



Chuck Wendlindt and Barbara Marie Elmer live down the road from the mill. They both said they heard the blast, but didn't know what it was.



"I wasn't sure. It sound like the trucks next door, cleaning the trucks out," Wendlindt said.



"Basically what I thought it sounded kind a like a shot. The reason why I kind of dismissed it at first was because it could've been backfiring, like a car or something like that," Elmer said.



The fire department is looking into the cause of the explosion.