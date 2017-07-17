Wildfires in B.C. have forced nearly 40,000 to evacuate

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A U.S. soldier held on terrorism charges believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S., according to a former bunkmate

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

California Gov. Jerry Brown is calling climate change "a threat to organized human existence" and warning of devastation from forest fires and disease if lawmakers fail to renew the state's signature program to fight the problem

Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromance

Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromance

A pot dealer gave police a grisly account of killing four men on his family's Pennsylvania farm, crushing one of them with a backhoe and trying to set three of the bodies on fire in the same metal bin, according to court papers

A pot dealer gave police a grisly account of killing four men on his family's Pennsylvania farm, crushing one of them with a backhoe and trying to set three of the bodies on fire in the same metal bin, according to court papers

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign

A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.

A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.

The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planet

The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planet

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin rolls out the red carpet for Mars

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin rolls out the red carpet for Mars

New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problems

New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problems

Hearing is believing: Speech may be a clue to mental decline

Hearing is believing: Speech may be a clue to mental decline

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump

Authorities say the person who is still missing from a flash flood in central Arizona that killed nine other people isn't a 13-year-old boy.

Authorities say the person who is still missing from a flash flood in central Arizona that killed nine other people isn't a 13-year-old boy.

The Latest: Search suspended for man missing in floodwaters

The Latest: Search suspended for man missing in floodwaters

Adults, teens and children as young as 2 were enjoying a summer afternoon by cooling off in an Arizona creek when the gentle waters turned deadly.

Adults, teens and children as young as 2 were enjoying a summer afternoon by cooling off in an Arizona creek when the gentle waters turned deadly.

Flood victims 'heard a roar, and it was on top of them'

Flood victims 'heard a roar, and it was on top of them'

A man charged with killing a stranger by pushing him into the path of a New York City subway train has been acquitted.

A man charged with killing a stranger by pushing him into the path of a New York City subway train has been acquitted.

Man who pushed stranger in path of train acquitted of murder

Man who pushed stranger in path of train acquitted of murder

Arizona authorities are back in federal court in Tucson this week in a battle against a 2010 state law targeting ethnic studies in public schools that resulted in the shuttering of a popular Mexican-American studies program.

Arizona authorities are back in federal court in Tucson this week in a battle against a 2010 state law targeting ethnic studies in public schools that resulted in the shuttering of a popular Mexican-American...

Oklahoma prosecutor plans to try a white former police officer a fourth time in the shooting death of his daughter's black boyfriend.

Oklahoma prosecutor plans to try a white former police officer a fourth time in the shooting death of his daughter's black boyfriend.

Ex-cop to face 4th trial in killing of daughter's boyfriend

Ex-cop to face 4th trial in killing of daughter's boyfriend

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump.

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors have quietly unsealed an indictment saying three members of the MS-13 street gang were among those responsible for the April massacre of four young men found hacked to death in a Long Island park.

Federal prosecutors have quietly unsealed an indictment saying three members of the MS-13 street gang were among those responsible for the April massacre of four young men found hacked to death in a Long Island park.

3 men indicted in New York massacre by violent street gang

3 men indicted in New York massacre by violent street gang

Jury finds railroad responsible in movie worker's death on train bridge, awards $3.9 million in damages.

Jury finds railroad responsible in movie worker's death on train bridge, awards $3.9 million in damages.

Jury awards $3.9M to family of film worker killed by train

Jury awards $3.9M to family of film worker killed by train

The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.

The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.

Former Texas police officer indicted on murder charge in shooting death of black teenager who was leaving a party.

Former Texas police officer indicted on murder charge in shooting death of black teenager who was leaving a party.

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) -- Fast-moving wildfires in British Columbia have forced nearly 40,000 residents to leave their homes and residents are

flooding into crowded evacuation centers amid a provincial state of emergency.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced Monday that Ottawa was deploying military aircraft and Australia was sending 50 firefighters to battle

the wildfires.

A group of elite Nova Scotia firefighters will also join the front lines. Goodale said the fires were expected to worsen.

The entire city of Williams Lake, six hours northeast of Vancouver, was ordered evacuated on the weekend. The community has a population of over 10,000.

Wind over the weekend also caused a flare-up of a huge fire that started near the Ashcroft Indian Band reserve, which has charred just over 154-square miles

(400-square kilometers) west of Kamloops.

AP-WF-07-17-17 2221GMT