Wildfires in B.C. have forced nearly 40,000 to evacuate - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wildfires in B.C. have forced nearly 40,000 to evacuate

Posted: Updated:

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia (AP) -- Fast-moving wildfires in British Columbia have forced nearly 40,000 residents to leave their homes and residents are

flooding into crowded evacuation centers amid a provincial state of emergency.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced Monday that Ottawa was deploying military aircraft and Australia was sending 50 firefighters to battle

the wildfires.

A group of elite Nova Scotia firefighters will also join the front lines. Goodale said the fires were expected to worsen.

The entire city of Williams Lake, six hours northeast of Vancouver, was ordered evacuated on the weekend. The community has a population of over 10,000.

Wind over the weekend also caused a flare-up of a huge fire that started near the Ashcroft Indian Band reserve, which has charred just over 154-square miles

(400-square kilometers) west of Kamloops.

AP-WF-07-17-17 2221GMT

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.