Heavy rains slow Wisconsin timber harvest - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Heavy rains slow Wisconsin timber harvest

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin's logging industry is struggling to harvest wood because of the wet summer, leaving loggers with less money while they wait

for work during better weather.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the last three months are among the five wettest on record in the state, according to the National

Centers for Environmental Information.

Henry Schienebeck is the executive director of the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association. He says loggers are moving equipment around to look for

drier places where they can work.

He says road closures or roads that are too wet to withstand heavy loads also slow down the harvesting process.

Schienebeck expects that loggers should be able to find a steady stream of work in the fall when the state sees drier weather.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.