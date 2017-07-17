Joe Biden to visit Madison on national book tour

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Madison this December.

The scheduled stop is part of a national tour promoting Biden's new memoir, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.” The book will be out November 14.

According to a Facebook page for "The American Promise Tour," Biden's book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win.

Biden is scheduled to stop at the Orpheum Theater in Madison on Sunday, December 10. Doors for the event open at 6:30 p,m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 18. Tickets will be open to the general public on July 27.

