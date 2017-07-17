Madison makes cameo appearance in tonight's episode of the Bachelorette

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bachelorette, Rachel, has chosen her final four bachelors as she heads off to visit their hometowns.

Monday's episode will feature the four remaining bachelors going on their hometown dates with Rachel; including Madisonian Peter Kraus.

Peter, a personal trainer, and owner of Worth Personal Training, has been a favorite from episode one but has some stiff competition.

Besides Peter, the final four consist of Eric, Bryan, and Dean.

At the end of the episode everyone will return to Rachel's hometown of Dallas, where she'll made the difficult decision to eliminate one of the four remaining men, narrowing the field down to three.

So who will win? Only time will tell!