Sketch of suspect believed to be connected to murder of two young Indiana teens

DELPHI (WKOW) -- Indiana State Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect believed to be at the center of a double murder.

They are asking for the public's help in tracking finding the man in the sketch after two young teens, Abby Williams, and Libby German were killed while out on a hike together back on February 13th.

A sketch of the suspect from Indiana State Police was rendered based on a cell phone screen shot of the person believed to be the suspect.

Police say the suspect is a white man with auburn hair, weighing between 180 and 220 pounds.

In the early stages of the investigation police released an audio recording and the cell phone photo to help identify the suspect but haven't made any arrests.

There is a $230 thousand dollar reward leading to information that leads to an arrest or conviction of a suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to call an anonymous tip line set up at 844-459-5786 or e-mail abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.