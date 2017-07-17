Flooded Burlington bank to reopen Tuesday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Flooded Burlington bank to reopen Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- The Fox River State Bank in Burlington will reopen Tuesday, even though the flooding ruined all of its cash.
    Water got up to 21 inches high inside the entire building, including the vault.
"Vaults are water resistant but they aren't guaranteed to be water proof.  All of the cash that was in the vault will need to be replaced and obviously that's confidential I can't tell you how much a bank holds," bank president Keith Pollek told WISN.
    Documents at the bank also got soaked.
    They're only back-up files though, everything is stored electronically.
    The bank says everything is fine with the accounts of their customers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.