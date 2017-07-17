Flooded Burlington bank to reopen Tuesday

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- The Fox River State Bank in Burlington will reopen Tuesday, even though the flooding ruined all of its cash.

Water got up to 21 inches high inside the entire building, including the vault.

"Vaults are water resistant but they aren't guaranteed to be water proof. All of the cash that was in the vault will need to be replaced and obviously that's confidential I can't tell you how much a bank holds," bank president Keith Pollek told WISN.

Documents at the bank also got soaked.

They're only back-up files though, everything is stored electronically.

The bank says everything is fine with the accounts of their customers.