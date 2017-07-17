Man credited with helping give Madison it's first TV station, WKOW, has died

MADISON (WKOW) -- A loss for WKOW, and broadcasters in Wisconsin following the news that the man credited with helping give Madison it's first television station has died.

Herbert Jordan is responsible for helping launch WKOW back in 1953; getting Madison's first news station up and running.

It would signal the beginning a legacy of accurate, and creative broadcast journalism.

According to his obituary, Jordan also worked for WTKM in Hartford, as well as both WISC-TV, and WHA-TV in Madison until his retirement in 1990.

Jordan graduated from Hartford High School and was a Prairie du Chien native, who would later graduate from North Central College in Illinois with a degree in engineering.

Jordan died July 7 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was 89-years-old.