Polanco goes 4 for 4, Pirates top Brewers 4-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) -

Gregory Polanco doubled twice, drove in two runs and threw out a potential go-ahead run at the plate to lead the surging Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.
   Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt left the game in the fifth inning after a collision with Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl at the plate. Vogt caught an incidental elbow to the head from Kuhl, and both players were down for several minutes. Kuhl remained in the game, but Vogt had to be helped to his feet and left to be evaluated for a neck strain and left knee strain. Vogt held onto the ball and Kuhl was called out.
   Polanco finished 4 for 4 and is hitting .446 this month. Francisco Cervelli added two hits for the Pirates, who pulled within six games of the first-place Brewers.
   Daniel Hudson (2-4) picked up the win in relief of Kuhl when Polanco nailed Manny Pina at the plate in the sixth to preserve a tie. Polanco drove in Josh Bell in the bottom of the inning off Josh Hader (1-1) to put the Pirates in front. Felipe Rivero retired the last four batters for his seventh save.

