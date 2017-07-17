Flood-damaged Items line the streets of Burlington

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- A new resource center is opening in Racine County Tuesday to help flood victims in their recovery.

Many people are making hard decisions now -- what to keep and what to throw out.

hings that were damaged during the flooding now line the streets of Burlington.

Residents say it's devastating to see what they've lost.

"A lot of memories and there was memorabilia," says Teresa Miller. "My granddaughters made things for me and that was gone and a lot of things that the kids made me over the years that I'd saved and so there were a lot of tears shed."

The resource center in Burlington is opening at the city's high school.

It'll be open Tuesday from 12 to 8 pm.