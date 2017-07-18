Senate GOP lacks votes to pass revised health care bill

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- Senate Republicans hoping to pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act were dealt a devastating blow Monday night.

Two Republican senators, Sens. Mike Lee and Jerry Moran, announced their opposition to the Senate proposal. Two other Republican senators, Sens. Rand Paul and Susan Collins, had already come out against the plan, so Monday's announcement makes four "no" votes. That puts the GOP short of the 50 votes needed to move ahead with the bill.

As this was happening, we also learned the vote of Wisconsin's Republican Senator Ron Johnson was in jeopardy.

Johnson said he's upset with comments made by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in which McConnell reportedly told some moderate Republican senators that cuts to Medicaid in the revised health care draft would likely never happen.

Before the majority leader's comments, Johnson said he was in favor of moving ahead with the bill.

A few hours after the announcement of Sens. Lee and Moran, Majority Leader McConnell announced in a statement that he will now push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. He said in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of the Affordable Care Act with a two-year delay.