Plea deal reached in case of man accused of dragging law enforcement officer

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- There's a plea deal in the case of a man accused of dragging a law enforcement officer after a traffic stop.

Court records show Matthew Ellcey pleaded guilty to resisting an officer, while a charge of fleeing was dismissed.

Authorities say Ellcey dragged a lieutenant from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office after he was pulled over for speeding in March.

Ellcey has a sentencing date set for September 21.

