Beloit man convicted in shooting

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Beloit man faces more time in jail for his conviction in a murder case.

Joldany Rodriguez pleaded guilty to being party to felony murder, according to court records.

Authorities say Rodriguez was one of four people involved in a shooting in Beloit in December of 2016, in which one person died and another was hurt.

Rodriguez will be sentenced in October.

