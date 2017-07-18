Janesville police look for property owners after finding stolen items

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- After responding to an attempted burglary early Tuesday morning, Janesville police officers say they've found stolen property at a park. Now they're looking for the rightful owners.

Around 2:15 a.m. July 18, officers got a call to the 600 block of Chartier Street for an attempted burglary. Two people dressed in all black were trying to get into a house through a rear access door on the garage. The homeowner yelled, and the suspects ran away. Officers searched the area with a K9 officer, but were unable to find the suspects.

They did, however, find several purses, an airsoft gun, a GPS, an MP3 player and several bottles of alcohol at Marquette Park. The police department is now looking for the owners of the recovered property.

If you know anything about the crimes or think the property may be yours, contact the Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636.