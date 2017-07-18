Janesville police look for property owners after finding stolen - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Janesville police look for property owners after finding stolen items

Posted: Updated:

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- After responding to an attempted burglary early Tuesday morning, Janesville police officers say they've found stolen property at a park. Now they're looking for the rightful owners.

Around 2:15 a.m. July 18, officers got a call to the 600 block of Chartier Street for an attempted burglary. Two people dressed in all black were trying to get into a house through a rear access door on the garage. The homeowner yelled, and the suspects ran away. Officers searched the area with a K9 officer, but were unable to find the suspects.

They did, however, find several purses, an airsoft gun, a GPS, an MP3 player and several bottles of alcohol at Marquette Park. The police department is now looking for the owners of the recovered property.

If you know anything about the crimes or think the property may be yours, contact the Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.