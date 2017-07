BATON ROUGE, LA (WKOW) -- Julia Hawkins, 101, proved her recent show of speed is no fluke.

Hawkins ran 40.12 for the 100 meters at the USA Track & Field masters outdoor championships recently in her hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

She had some fun with the media, posing for photos and telling USATF after the event, “I missed my nap for this.”

In June, Hawkins ran 39.62 for the 100, which is an age-group world record by six seconds. The time is pending certification as a record.