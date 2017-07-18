Michigan boy’s generosity rewarded by mailman

DEARBORN, Mich. (WKOW) -- A boy who gave his mailman a cool drink on a hot day got an unexpected payback for his kindness.

Our affiliate WXYZ in Detroit reports 5-year-old Adam Houssami was giving out Kool-Aid during a hot summer day when he offered his mailman a cup.

The mailman didn’t have any money for the drink, but Adam still let him cool down. "You can still have some" said Adam.

Adam got quite the shock in the mail the following week when a letter with $20 came in the mail. "I went to get the mail and there was a letter in there from the mail man with a twenty dollar bill in it" said mom, Krista Houssami.

The note read: “Adam – Remember last week you were selling Kool-Aid on a hot day? I didn’t have any money but you offered me Kool-Aid anyways. Thanks man! I was really thirsty. Good things happen to people like you. Stay cool dude – Mailman.”

Houssami says the letter brought tears to her eyes and joy to Adam. "It makes me feel really good to know that there are still people in this world that care."