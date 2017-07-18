Sauk County lavender farm is passion project open to the public

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Fields of lavender have popped up in Sauk County, and the owner wants you to enjoy them.

“It really gives you a feeling that you're someplace else, that you might be in France,” said Devils Lake Lavender owner Rebecca Powell Hill.

But of course, this isn't France. It's a plot of land in Baraboo, right down the street from Devils Lake State Park. “Sauk County is one of the most beautiful places in the entire state,” said Powell Hill. “We're so blessed to live in this community.”

“Baraboo is really my roots,” Powell Hill said. She grew up in Baraboo and worked in Milwaukee for decades. She moved the family back to Baraboo when her youngest daughter started high school because she wanted to be close to family.

But having such a big beautiful house means there can be big not-so-beautiful silence.

“We live in kind of a big house, and it seemed kind of empty as the kids were getting older and graduating, and getting out of high school,” Powell Hill said. That's when they started wondering how to celebrate the land. “What could we do that would be fun to share the property with other people?”

“As you get older you start to think about 'what's my legacy? Of course my children, our children, are our best legacy. But we wanted to leave something that was about nature... just a salute to the world and the community and giving back to the environment."

Powell Hill, a cookbook author, knew she wanted to have an herb farm. She got her licenses from the county, but then took years to brainstorm. She picked lavender for its beauty and versatility.

“It has so many properties that are good for you,” said Powell Hill. “There are so many studies that have been done where lavender helps people who are depressed, people who have anxiety.” She especially loves to cook with it, making everything from lavender cookies to lavender lemonade.

When you walk up and down the lavender lots, you're never quite alone... and that's by design. “We have over one million bees on the property … we call them happy bees because they are just so happy with the lavender.”

But the peaceful pasture isn't a guarantee. “Whether it will survive or not in Wisconsin, it's risky.” Devils Lake Lavender has partnered with Marquette University to study how lavender grows in colder climates. “We have 32 varieties here that we're testing for cold hardiness,” said Powell Hill.

Right now, anyone can go up to Devils Lake Lavender and cut their own bunches. Powell Hill hopes people take lavender, and the serene peacefulness, home with them. “People walking through the fields with their kids, and enjoying the smells and the scents.”

There's also a small shop with lavender-infused items. “We are partnering with several businesses in our county to work together,” Powell Hill said.

They're working on adding a spa and coffee shop, and also hope to make the spot a wedding venue.

The ultimate goal is to become one of the biggest propagators in the midwest. “We're hoping to make Sauk County really the lavender capitol of Wisconsin,” said Powell Hill. That way if you bought lavender in Wisconsin, you'll know exactly where it came from.

