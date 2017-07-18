MPD: teen busted for fleeing officer; faces multiple charges

MADISON (WKOW) -- Early Monday morning, shortly before 2:00, an officer was running radar along Raymond Road when a vehicle sped past going 49 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The officer attempted to pull the SUV over, but the driver sped off. The officer continued, but didn't pursue, and came across the vehicle upside-down in the 1400 block of Lewon Drive.

Residents in the area had come outside after hearing the crash and rendered aid to the 16-year-old behind the wheel. He suffered a significant cut to his hand and was taken to the hospital.

The Fitchburg teen was later arrested on tentative charges of fleeing an officer, operating without a license, failure to stop at a stop sign, exceeding the speed limit, and failure to use a turn signal.

Turns out, the teen also stole the SUV in Fitchburg earlier in the evening. Fitchburg police have the theft case.