MPD: teen busted for fleeing officer; faces multiple charges - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD: teen busted for fleeing officer; faces multiple charges

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Early Monday morning, shortly before 2:00, an officer was running radar along Raymond Road when a vehicle sped past going 49 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The officer attempted to pull the SUV over, but the driver sped off. The officer continued, but didn't pursue, and came across the vehicle upside-down in the 1400 block of Lewon Drive.

Residents in the area had come outside after hearing the crash and rendered aid to the 16-year-old behind the wheel. He suffered a significant cut to his hand and was taken to the hospital.

The Fitchburg teen was later arrested on tentative charges of fleeing an officer, operating without a license, failure to stop at a stop sign, exceeding the speed limit, and failure to use a turn signal.

Turns out, the teen also stole the SUV in Fitchburg earlier in the evening. Fitchburg police have the theft case.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.