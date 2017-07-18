Naked Manitowoc man catches fire after being tased

MANITOWOC (WKOW) -- A 33-year-old naked Manitowoc man was taken to the hospital and arrested after a struggle with police.

According to WBAY, Friday night Manitowoc police were called to the report of a man standing in the middle of the street yelling he had a knife and was going to "gut" someone.

When officers arrived and asked what the man was doing, he responded he wasn't doing anything and wasn't against the law to walk around naked.

Police say the man had an active warrant out for his arrest in Two Rivers, so they attempted to escort him to the squad. That's when the man resisted and began kicking.

During the struggle, officers tased him, but he was unfazed. During the second tasing attempt, the man somehow grabbed a lighter and the taser hit the lighter, setting the man's facial and chest hair on fire.

The suspect resisted again officers tried to put out the flames, prompting third tasing, which finally worked.

When EMS arrived, the man resisted help and was eventually sedated.

The suspect was arrested for felony resisting/battery to a police officer, disorderly conduct and lewd and lascivious behavior.