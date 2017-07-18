Milwaukee teen dead in single-vehicle crash

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to a violent, single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Fond du Lac Avenue near Capitol Drive.

WISN reports the car crashed into a tree, splitting the vehicle in two. The 19-year-old male driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The majority of the mangled vehicle continued several feet down the road, but the back half came to rest near a tree.