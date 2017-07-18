Part of Highway 19 closed by gas leak now open again

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Highway 19 between Grand Avenue and U.S. Highway 151 is open again.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police sent an alert just after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday asking people to avoid an area affected by a gas leak.

The department says the area to avoid is Highway 19 between Grand Avenue and U.S. Highway 151.

The separate alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation indicates all lanes on that section of Highway 19, in both directions, are closed.

