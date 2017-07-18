Part of Highway 19 closed by gas leak now open again - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Part of Highway 19 closed by gas leak now open again

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Highway 19 between Grand Avenue and U.S. Highway 151 is open again.

********

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie police sent an alert just after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday asking people to avoid an area affected by a gas leak.

The department says the area to avoid is Highway 19 between Grand Avenue and U.S. Highway 151.

The separate alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation indicates all lanes on that section of Highway 19, in both directions, are closed.

Stay tuned to 27 News and www.wkow.com for updates on this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.