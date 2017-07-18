Elroy man arrested after crashing into downtown Reedsburg building

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- A Juneau County man is facing DUI and marijuana possession charges after police say he drove into a building in downtown Reedsburg Monday night.



Police arrested 21-year-old Korey Hoppman of Elroy. He told police he was making a right turn from Vine Street onto Webb Ave. when he fell out of his truck.



The truck crashed into Liberty Flag and Specialty Company. Police say he was the only one inside the vehicle. He wasn't hurt.